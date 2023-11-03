ADVERTISEMENT

High Command’s prerogative to decide on CM, says Priyank Kharge

November 03, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - MYSURU

The Minister was in Mysuru to review development works besides to take part in a programme of Karnataka Digital Economy Mission

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Information Technology and Biotechnology Priyank Kharge chairing a meeting in Mysuru on Friday, November 3. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Minister for Information Technology and Biotechnology Priyank Kharge said here on Friday, November 3, that it was the prerogative of the party high command to decide or select the Chief Minister.

He was responding to queries by media persons on the statement of Mr. Siddaramaiah that the government will complete its full term of 5 years and he would continue to be the CM.

Mr. Priyank said the high command takes a decision on the Chief Minister and if it asks him (Priyank) to take charge then he has to abide by it. Priyank Kharge said individuals were free to air their personal opinion but it is not something etched on stone and the decision of the high command was final.

‘’Even if I say anything, it is my personal opinion and not that of the high command. All of us have to abide by the high command’s decision including Siddaramaiah,’’ he added.

In reply to a question, Mr. Kharge said MLAs and supporters of leaders including ZP members may air their views but that does not constitute the opinion of the high command and hence there was no confusion over the issue. Everyone in the party including Mallikarjun Kharge, Siddaramaiah, D.K. Shivakumar etc. have their role and responsibilities delineated and there was no contradiction, he added. As far as Congress is concerned, implementation of social welfare schemes including the 5 guarantee schemes are the priority, said Priyank Kharge.

The Minister was in Mysuru to review development works besides to take part in a programme of Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) in the city.

