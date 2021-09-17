High command will decide my role: Vijayendra

Hassan

17 September 2021 18:29 IST

BJP State vice-president B.Y. Vijayendra has said his role either in the party or the State government would be decided by the party’s high command.

He told presspersons in Shivamogga on Friday that he was not expecting any bigger role in the party or the government. “The party will decide if I should contest in the Assembly election. The same applies to the question whether I would be inducted into the Cabinet. I have no expectations. The party will take a call. I am a worker of the party.”

The party, he said, had decided to conduct social service activities for seven days to mark the birthday celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Workers across the country had organised blood donation camps, visits to old-age homes for distribution of fruits and many such works.

Advertising

Advertising

Answering a question on the demolition of temples, Mr. Vijayendra said the officers should act considering the public mood, though there was a ruling from the Supreme Court. “The officers have to take local people into confidence before implementing the court’s orders. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has also issued a statement on this issue and issued clear instruction to officers”, he said.