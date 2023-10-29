High command will decide Cabinet reshuffle: CM

October 29, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

Amid the perceived ongoing internal tussle in the Congress over leadership issue and a Cabinet reshuffle, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said that the issue will be decided by the Congress high command.

When his response was sought on the possible reshuffle after 30 months, he shot back: “Has every legislator said this? This (Cabinet reshuffle) will be decided by the party high command.” He said that such discussions were unwarranted.

The Congress is grappled with aspirations of many senior legislators who have missed out from the Cabinet and frequent airing of their dissatisfaction in the media. The recent suggestion on change of leadership and a possible Cabinet reshuffle is being seen as coming from Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s followers. He has also warned the partymen not to air any internal matters before the public.

