HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

High alert sounded in border villages following disturbance in neighbouring Kolhapur

June 07, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Hindu Bureau

Belagavi District Police on Wednesday night sounded high alert along the villages bordering Maharashtra following a law and order disturbance in Kolhapur.

Nippani Police registered a case against a youth who posted a message similar to the one that was shared on some social media platforms in Maharashtra. The police said that the message has the potential to disturb peace.

However, bus services and other vehicle movement between the two States remained normal.

Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Patil visited Nippani and decided to camp there till the situation returned to normal.

He has appealed to the people not to share any messages on social media that can disturb peace. He also said that strict action will be taken against those who violate the law.

Police officers visited villages in and around Nippani, Kogonolli, Boragaon, Akkol, Examba, Bedakihal, Manakapura, Sidnal, Mangur, Chandur and others on the border. They alerted the public against rumour-mongering.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.