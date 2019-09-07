High alert issued in Mysuru for Dasara

A high alert has been sounded for the Dasara festival scheduled to begin in Mysuru this month end.

City Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna said the police have taken adequate security measures in the light of the high alert. He was responding to a query from reporters on whether any alert had been sounded in Mysuru for Dasara in view of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Apart from carrying out a survey to identify vulnerable spots along the Vijayadashami procession, where CCTV cameras will be installed, the police have begun taking measures to ‘sanitize’ localities around the route of the procession.

A total of 190 CCTV cameras will be installed along the route of the procession – from Mysuru palace to Bannimantap grounds – in addition to the existing 64 CCTV cameras. While the 64 cameras — of which 59 are functioning – are permanent, the 190 will be temporarily installed for Dasara festival, he said.

Police security will be beefed up in lanes and by-lanes in the vicinity of the 5 km long Dasara procession route.

The police, which already has a record of the residents in the vicinity of the route, will collect details of visitors to these houses, if any, during the festival.

The authorities are expecting a total of 15 lakh tourists to visit the city on the day of Vijayadashami on October 8.

“We are expecting 15 lakh people in Mysuru in addition to the resident population on the day of Vijayadashami. On other days, there may be around one to two lakh visitors everyday,” Mr. Balakrishna said.

Notwithstanding the floods ravaging parts of Mysuru and Kodagu, besides neighbouring Kerala, the authorities in Mysuru do not foresee any dip in tourist arrivals. “The floods are unlikely to affect tourist inflow,” Mr. Balakrishna added.