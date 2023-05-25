Hidkal water to be released today

May 25, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - Belagavi

Regional Commissioner M.G. Hiremath has approved the release of 2.17 tmcft of water from Hidkal Dam into various canals, Member of Legislative Assembly Balachandra Jarkiholi has said in a release.

This water will be utilised only for drinking purposes in Mudalagi, Gokak, Hukkeri, Raibag and Chikkodi and surrounding areas. The water will be released through the multi-village schemes in these areas.

It will be distributed thus, 2,400 cusecs for Ghataprabha Left Bank Canal, 2,000 cusecs in Ghataprabha Right Bank Canal and 500 cusecs for Chikkodi Sub Canal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Water will flow starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, for five days. The MLA thanked the Regional Commissioner for giving approval to his request to release water from Hidkal Dam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.