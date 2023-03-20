ADVERTISEMENT

Hi-tech toilet inaugurated at Town Hall in Mysuru

March 20, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - MYSURU

It has been inaugurated by Mayor Shivakumar and Dasharath, Managing Trustee of the Foundation says it costs ₹1.4 crore and describes it as the first precast structure in the city

The Hindu Bureau

A hi-tech toilet was inaugurated at Town Hall, replicating the heritage structure in design, in Mysuru on Monday, March 20. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

A hi-tech toilet, with a slew of facilities, was inaugurated at Town Hall here on Monday, March 20.

Architecturally, the toilet reflects the Town Hall and was conceived by Namma Mysuru Foundation and is a joint venture with the Mysuru City Corporation.

It was inaugurated by Mayor Shivakumar and Dasharath, Managing Trustee of the Foundation said it costs ₹1.4 crore and described it as the first precast structure in the city and would be useful to the general public in the heart of the city. He said there was separate block for men and women besides a small kiosk for toiletries.

K. Dasharath said maintenance was critical for its success and Namma Mysuru Foundation would take it up

Prof. N.S. Rangaraju of INTACH Mysuru said the prefab structure was a miniature Town Hall which itself was a heritage structure and hence, it blended well with the existing building. There was scope for constructing more such public facilities or amenities in the city in view of the tourist footfalls, he added.

‘’We are keen to shore up amenities in the city which is known for heritage and this can be a model for similar projects or other public utilities elsewhere in the city,’’ he added.

