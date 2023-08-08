Hi-tech security system for Vidhana Soudha, Vikasa Soudha, Legislators’ Home in the offing: Speaker

August 08, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka government has embarked on an ambitious project to set up an integrated hi-tech security and surveillance and visitors’ monitoring system for the Vidhana Soudha, the Vikasa Soudha and the Legislators’ Home in Bengaluru.

Some 10 tech firms, including tier-1s, have evinced interest in being part of the project, while many others are likely to bid. The implementing authority, in consultation with the government, will zero in on the tech, security, and surveillance partners, Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly U.T. Khader told The Hindu.

The new system would also do away with the long waiting time of citizens who come to visit various departments, the Speaker said.

How system works

Under this system, he said, people could give details to their respective gram panchayat mentioning what they want, their personal details, and mobile numbers. Each gram panchayat may have an interface to the security surveillance platform, and the applicant will be given an access number/QR code on his/ her mobile phone which will contain the entry pass, time, and the department to contact at the Vidhana Soudha.

The security surveillance systems would link these three buildings together and have separate and common dashboards indicating who all have access to the buildings, their full details, date and time of entry and exit, the reason for the visit, which department official they met, etc. All this data would also be supported with still images, videos and facial recognition supported by artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics, according to Mr. Khader.

“The idea is to bring the entire Vidhana Soudha campus and the campuses of the other two buildings under close surveillance. A command centre will monitor them closely. In addition to ensuring security, the system will also offer much relief to visiting citizens and students who are now made to wait in the corridors or outside under the sun or in the rain,” he explained.

“The system will keep data of previous visits of every visitor. The system will also bring citizens closer to the State administration and do away with all existing hurdles to meet a Minister, or department officials,” he elaborated.

He said the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner had been entrusted to execute this security system to ensure foolproof security. A nodal officer has also been chosen to implement the task.

Currently, the Vidhana Soudha alone has some 250 surveillance cameras, including some that are not in working condition, and multiple agencies are monitoring them.