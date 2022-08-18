Hi-tech hospitals in Mysuru remain unused for want of doctors, nursing staff

MMCRI has sought 850 posts from the government to operationalise the facilities which were constructed a few years ago, during Siddaramaiah’s term

Mysuru’s newly-constructed public healthcare facilities have remained unutilised, depriving medical services to the people in the region as the hospitals lack doctors, nursing and other support staff as well as major equipment.

Constructed a few years ago at the PKTB Sanatorium campus on KRS Road, the facilities include the Trauma Care Centre and the Super Speciality Hospital. The two hospitals were put to temporary use when Mysuru was in the grip of the pandemic, by converting them into Covid-19 hospitals when the demand for beds went up.

Both the facilities are attached to the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI), whose authorities claim that efforts are being made to rope in human resources. The big question is when will the facilities be fully operational to serve the patients?

Government requested to sanction posts

When contacted, MMCRI Dean and Director H N Dinesh told The Hindu that equipment for both hospitals have come and added that the government had been requested to sanction the posts at the earliest.

Dr Dinesh said 850 posts, including doctors, nursing staff, Group D and C have been sought to cater to the needs of the hospitals besides upgrading the MMCRI, following its proposal to enhance the medical seat intake from 150 to 250 pending before the NMC.

The dean said, “It’s difficult to manage with the current posts. While a 20-30% shortage can be managed, major positions have to be filled to ensure their smooth functioning.”

Dr Dinesh said the proposal for appointing doctors and other posts is before the Finance Department. “We have clarified some doubts on the proposal. Once the new facilities become fully functional, the pressure on K R Hospital will come down. We are hoping for a development before Dasara,” he said.

A 220-bed super speciality hospital

The super-speciality hospital is in need of some advanced equipment, such as Linear Accelerator for the treatment of cancer patients. Such equipment costs ₹30 crore and the proposal is before the government, Dr Dinesh said.

The 220-bed super-speciality hospital is estimated to have been built at a cost of ₹135 crore. The foundation stone for the hospital was laid when Siddaramaiah was the chief minister.

The hospital proposes to accommodate over a dozen departments with speciality care. They include neurology, neuro surgery, medical gastroenterology, surgical gastroenterology, plastic surgery, paediatric surgery, medical oncology, surgical oncology, radiation oncology, and other departments.

The super-speciality hospital has an approximate built area of 2,20,676.84 sq. ft with each floor having over 40,000 sq. ft of space to accommodate the departments and other facilities.