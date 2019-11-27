Hettur sisters now in government-run Girls’ Home

Responding to The Hindu’s report on the sorry state of two sisters living in an abandoned government quarters at Hettur in Sakleshpur, the Hassan district administration has shifted them to the Girls’ Home run by the Department of Women and Child Development here.

Rosy C.P. and her younger sister, Sheela C.P., have been living in an old building with no power supply and proper security at Hettur for the last six months. The Hindu had reported about their plight on Wednesday. A team of officers from the Department of Women and Child Development and Revenue Department visited the village. The sisters were initially reluctant to leave the place as they were worried about their father, Chandru, an alcoholic. They lost their mother about 10 years ago.

The officers convinced them that they would admit him to a de-addiction centre. Papa Bovi, Deputy Director of Women and Child Development, said, “We will take care of the girls. They will be provided with shelter at the Girls’ Home. We will make arrangements for their studies as well.” Rosy is in class 10, while Sheela is in class 6.

The officers have decided to keep Chandru at an old age home in Hassan temporarily. He would be later admitted to a de-addiction centre. “The sisters agreed to come to the Girls’ Home only after we assured them of their father’s safety. They can meet their father regularly,” said Kantaraju, an officer of the District Child Protection Unit.