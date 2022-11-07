Hesitant to contest from Badami, says Siddaramaiah

Unable to spend enough time in Badami as MLA, he says

The Hindu Bureau Belagavi
November 07, 2022 20:48 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Siddaramaiah speaking to journalists at Belagavi Airport in Sambra on Monday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am hesitant to contest from Badami Assembly constituency as I am unable to spend much time there,’‘ said Congress leader and Badami MLA Siddaramaiah in Belagavi on Monday.

“As an MLA, I should visit the taluk at least once a week. I am unable to do that due to my commitments in other places. Sometimes, I am not able to go there even once a month. I wanted to go there tomorrow as it is nearly two months that I visited the taluk. However, I had to cancel my visit as I have some other work elsewhere. That is why I am hesitant to fight the next elections from Badami,’‘ he said. He was speaking to journalists in the Belagavi airport in Sambra.

“However, there is a lot of pressure from his supporters and party workers to contest from Badami again. A group of women have told me that they will stage a dharna in front of my house if I don’t contest. Workers from other constituencies like Kolar, Mysuru and Chamraj Nagar district are inviting me to contest elections from their districts. I am yet to decide,’‘ he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He defended his participation in the birthday celebrations of Vinay Kulkarni, former MLA, who is facing charges of murdering a former zilla panchayat member. “Till the Supreme Court convicts him for the said charges, he is presumed to be innocent. Mere charges do not make anyone a criminal. Amit Shah has been convicted of serious crimes and the authorities passed orders of externment against him. However, he has become the home minister of the country. Is it not a fact?,’‘ he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Siddharamaiah dismissed JDS leader C.M. Ibrahim’s statement that Siddaramaiah had become a political orphan as the Congress leaders had isolated him. “If that was true, why are so many leaders with me?, Mr. Ibrahim should explain it,’‘ he said. He pointed out to leaders like Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Anjali Nimbalkar, M.B. Patil, former MLAs Firose Sait and M.H. Quadri who had come to receive him from the airport.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app