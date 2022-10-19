HESCOM worker electrocuted

ADVERTISEMENT

Manjunath Mallappa Ganiger, a worker on contract with Hubballi Electricity Supply Company (HESCOM), was electrocuted while on duty in Kolavi village in Belagavi district on Tuesday night.

The 21-year-old worker was wearing safety gloves, but the live wire came in contact with his elbow that was exposed.

Manjunath Ganiger was working as an assistant to Manjunath Mugalkhold, a HESCOM lineman.

Manjunath Ganiger had climbed up on a transformer to repair it.

HESCOM officials have told the police that Manjunath Mugalkhold had not sought Line Clear (LC) from the jurisdictional HESCOM office. When he began working, there was no power supply, but it resumed mid-way. He fell down from the transformer and died on the spot, The police said.

The police said that they are looking into the angle of negligence by Manjunath Mugalkhold.

The victim’s family members have sought compensation from the government.