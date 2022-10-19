HESCOM worker electrocuted

The Hindu Bureau Belagavi
October 19, 2022 21:36 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Manjunath Mallappa Ganiger, a worker on contract with Hubballi Electricity Supply Company (HESCOM), was electrocuted while on duty in Kolavi village in Belagavi district on Tuesday night.

The 21-year-old worker was wearing safety gloves, but the live wire came in contact with his elbow that was exposed.

Manjunath Ganiger was working as an assistant to Manjunath Mugalkhold, a HESCOM lineman.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Manjunath Ganiger had climbed up on a transformer to repair it.

HESCOM officials have told the police that Manjunath Mugalkhold had not sought Line Clear (LC) from the jurisdictional HESCOM office. When he began working, there was no power supply, but it resumed mid-way. He fell down from the transformer and died on the spot, The police said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The police said that they are looking into the angle of negligence by Manjunath Mugalkhold.

The victim’s family members have sought compensation from the government.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app