HESCOM says tenders floated through e-procurement and there is no violation of rules

November 25, 2022 08:00 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - HUBBALLI

In the wake of the allegations made by members of the Karnataka State Licensed Electrical Contractors Association (KSLECA), Hubballi Electricity Supply Company (HESCOM) has clarified that tenders have been floated through e-procurement as done during the previous years and no rule has been violated.

In a press release issued here on Friday, Director (Technical) of HESCOM Shrikanth M. Sasalatti has said that HESCOM floated tenders for providing electricity supply to irrigation pumpsets through e-procurement under 46 packages and a total of 109 bidders have participated in it.

He said that the tenders floated are open to everyone and any bidder can participate in it as per the guidelines. During the pre-bid meetings also no one filed any complaint or sought clarification on the issue.

And, moreover, the tenders are still in evaluation status and no tender has been awarded so far. Only five contractors out of the total 109 bidders are from outside the States and the question of encouraging outsiders did not arise at all, he has said.

Mr. Sasalatti has also clarified that there is no provision for awarding contracts up to ₹5 lakh as per KTTP Act and essential and emergency works worth less than ₹5 lakh are awarded under KTTP Act.

Tenders have been floated for Link Line works too through e-procurement and they too are in the process of evaluation. Moreover, the tender process is still under process and it has not been finalised yet. No rule has been violated by HESCOM, as alleged by licensed electrical contractors, he has said in the release.