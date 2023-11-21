HESCOM online services won’t be available for three days

November 21, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Hubballi Electricity Supply Company (HESCOM) has said that online services offered through its web portal will not be available from November 24 to 26 as it is carrying out emergency technical maintenance.

In a press release, HESCOM has said that online services will not be available from 00.01 a.m. on November 24 to 11.59 p.m. on November 26, as emergency technical maintenance work of web portals of all the five ESCOMs in the State will be taken up.

R-APDRP (Restructured Accelerated Power Development and Reform Program) is being implemented to integrate the portals of the five ESCOMs and provide online payment system under one roof.

Under this, online services will not be available due to work to transfer data from various portals to the new portal, the release said.

Consequently, online services, including electricity bill payment and submitting applications for new connections, will not be available for three days.

Affected customers

Electricity urban consumers of 29 towns where online payment system is already in place, i.e., the seven districts of Dharwad, Gadag, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Uttara Kannada, Haveri and Belagavi under the jurisdiction of HESCOM will be affected.

The towns that will be affected are Athani, Bagalkot, Bailhongal, Belagavi, Bhatkal, Chikkodi, Dandeli, Gadag, Gokak, Guledgudda, Haveri, Hubballi-Dharwad, Ilkal, Indi, Jamkhandi, Karwar, Kumta, Laxmeshwar, Mahalingpur, Mudhol, Nargund, Nippani, Rabakavi-Banahatti, Ramdurg, Ranebennur, Saundatti, Savanur, Sirsi and Vijayapura.