Herur (B) all set for H.D. Kumaraswamy’s village stay

Herur (B), a border village in Afzalpur taluk of Kalaburagi district where Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy will stay as a part of his ‘grama vaastavya’ programme on Saturday, is being spruced up.

The government primary school on the outskirts of the village where Mr. Kumaraswamy will stay overnight was getting a facelift when this reporter visited it on Friday. A team of 22 labourers were busy completing a new compound wall, renovating classrooms and building restrooms with modern facilities.

The teachers and students were also busy decorating the classrooms, particularly the reading room where the CM is to spend the night. All the nine rooms in the school were being remodelled, owing to which the students of two or three classes were made to sit in one classroom.

The classes were being equipped with new benches, academic charts and general knowledge posters prepared by students and teachers.

Headmaster Rajashekar said given the time and pressure from higher-ups, work was being undertaken in a haste and even the students were chipping in.

“We are performing our duties enthusiastically as the CM is going to visit our school,” Bheemashankar Aadki, a teacher. The school has 515 students and 18 teachers, including six subject teachers. The post of physical education teacher has been lying vacant for the past two years. According to sources, the construction labourers have been working day and night for the past four days. “The compound wall and all the restrooms will be built by tonight [Friday night],” said one worker.

State of the village

Mahantappa Kalashetty, a septuagenarian, spoke to The Hindu about the true state of the village. “The road that you took to reach our village will itself say it all about the condition of this village. Dumping of red earth for levelling the road was taken up two days ago for the CM’s visit,” he said.

According to him, no political representative has visited the village for years. “Barring the local MLA (Afzalpur Assembly segment), no political leader or Minister has visited us,” Mr. Kalashetty said.

Youngsters Hulikanteshwar and Sharangouda said bus connectivity to the village was poor. Herur (B), lying 50 km from Kalaburagi city, has just a single bus service thrice a day at odd times. “After SSLC, we either have to stay in Kalaburagi or discontinue studies. Many students, especially the girls, have discontinued because of the lack of bus facilities to Kalaburagi.”

Over the years, the villagers have faced severe scarcity of drinking water, but just ahead of Mr. Kumaraswamy’s visit, officials have set up a pure drinking water unit. According to the villagers, doctors are also never available at the village health centre.

Meanwhile, arrangements for the CM’s ‘Janata Darshan’ programme have been made on the outskirts of the village near the Hulikanteshwar temple ground. Seating arrangements, parking and exhibition stalls to highlight government welfare programmes and schemes have been set up there.

The police have also made elaborate security arrangements at all the venues.