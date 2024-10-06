Heritage walk underscores imperatives of conservation

The Department of Archaeology Museums and Heritage conducted Heritage Walk as part of Mysuru Dasara here on Sunday which underscored imperatives of conservation.

A permanent feature in Mysuru Dasara since almost two decades, the event also provides an engaging educational and participatory experience for those involved in the ongoing festivities.

The Commissioner of DAMH A. Devaraju said Mysuru was known as a heritage city because of the slew of monuments that were historically important and built to commemorate important events and have shaped the city skyline. He said merely conducting heritage walks, tonga rides and bike rallies will not lead to conservation but they are important to generate public awareness. Conservation values should be imbibed by citizens and they should come forward to become custodians of heritage structures and take pride in their ownership and protection, said Mr. Devaraju.

He said there were scores of monuments and sculptures that were unprotected and it was imperative for students and the public to join hands with the DAMH and help in the cause of conservation.

Heritage Walk was the third in the series of events conducted by DAMH to create awareness on conservation – the other two being a bike rally and heritage tonga ride.

M.R. Gangadhar, Vice-Chancellor, Chamarajanagar University, said Mysuru was universally known for its culture and had become synonymous across the world for palace and heritage buildings. Hence it was the responsibility of every individual to take interest in conservation, he added.

He credited the erstwhile rulers of Mysuru for patronising art, culture and heritage as a result of which the city was endowed with scores of monuments which was historically important.

Nagesh Bettakote, Vice-Chancellor, Karnataka State Dr. Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University, said heritage significantly contributes to the reputation of a city. The youth should realise this and make efforts to take part in their conservation, he added.

N.S. Rangaraju of INTACH Mysuru and L.N. Swamy, scholar, were resource persons who shared information about the importance of various heritage buildings that were covered along the route. The route covered Town Hall, Silver Jubilee Clocktower, Free Masons Club, Chamaraja Circle, Palace, K.R. Circle, Dufferin Clock Tower, Devaraja Market, K.R. Hospital, Mysore Medical College and Research Institute, Government Ayurvedic College, Chamarajendra Technical Institute, Cauvery Emporium, Gandhi Square and terminated at Town Hall.

There were more than 350 participants in the Heritage Walk including students and general public.

