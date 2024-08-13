ADVERTISEMENT

Heritage Walk marks Independence Day celebrations in Hubballi

Published - August 13, 2024 10:35 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Hundreds of students led by Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J. and elected representatives taking part in a Heritage Walk organised as part of Independence Day celebrations in Hubballi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Hundreds of students led by Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J., elected representatives and their teachers took part in a Heritage Walk organised as part of Independence Day celebrations in Hubballi on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Heritage Walk, organised by the district administration in association with Hubballi taluk administration and the Department of School Education, began at Mahila Vidya Peetha at Hosur in Hubballi, after the statue of Mahatma Gandhi was garlanded.

Students from various schools and colleges covered the thoroughfares of the city on foot reaching places of historical importance in Hubballi that are associated with the freedom movement.

ADVERTISEMENT

From Mahila Vidya Peetha, the walk proceeded to Ambedkar Circle, Koppikar Road and Broadway before reaching the statue of freedom fighter Narayan Doni, who was killed in British firing during the Quit India movement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ms. Divya Prabhu, MLAs Mahesh Tenginakai and N.H. Konaraddi, Mayor Ramappa Badiger paid floral tributes to Narayan Doni.

The walk concluded thereafter.

Hubballi-Dharwad Mayor Ishwar Ullagaddi, Tahsildar K.R. Patil, Block Education Officers Umesh Bommakkanavar and Channappa Gowdar and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US