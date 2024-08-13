GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Heritage Walk marks Independence Day celebrations in Hubballi

Published - August 13, 2024 10:35 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Hundreds of students led by Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J. and elected representatives taking part in a Heritage Walk organised as part of Independence Day celebrations in Hubballi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Hundreds of students led by Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J., elected representatives and their teachers took part in a Heritage Walk organised as part of Independence Day celebrations in Hubballi on Tuesday.

The Heritage Walk, organised by the district administration in association with Hubballi taluk administration and the Department of School Education, began at Mahila Vidya Peetha at Hosur in Hubballi, after the statue of Mahatma Gandhi was garlanded.

Students from various schools and colleges covered the thoroughfares of the city on foot reaching places of historical importance in Hubballi that are associated with the freedom movement.

From Mahila Vidya Peetha, the walk proceeded to Ambedkar Circle, Koppikar Road and Broadway before reaching the statue of freedom fighter Narayan Doni, who was killed in British firing during the Quit India movement.

Ms. Divya Prabhu, MLAs Mahesh Tenginakai and N.H. Konaraddi, Mayor Ramappa Badiger paid floral tributes to Narayan Doni.

The walk concluded thereafter.

Hubballi-Dharwad Mayor Ishwar Ullagaddi, Tahsildar K.R. Patil, Block Education Officers Umesh Bommakkanavar and Channappa Gowdar and others were present.

