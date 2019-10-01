Heritage Walk a huge draw

Providing a peep into the architectural history and significance of the monuments of Mysuru, a heritage walk organised as part of Dasara on Tuesday drew a tremendous response from the public.

Nearly 600 people took part in what is billed as the largest participation for such an event in recent years. Most of them were students drawn from local colleges besides trainees from the Administrative Training Institute.

The walk commenced from Town Hall which is the starting point for the event since many years now and there was no deviation in the route, said N.S.Rangaraju, convenor, INTACH, Mysuru.

From Town Hall, the participants got a fresh insight into the history of the Silver Jubilee Clock Tower after which they reached the Freemason’s Club. This was followed by insights into the history and architectural significance of the Chamaraja Circle while an external view of the palace was provided through the Jayarama and the Balarama Gates. Next in line was the K.R.Circle followed by the Dufferin Clock Tower , an outside view of the Devaraja Market followed by K.R.Hospital, the old CAVA building, Ayurvedic Medical College building and the Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute.

S.A. Ramdas, MLA, flagged off the walk and called upon the participants to cultivate interest in heritage monuments and their conservation.

Prof.Rangaraju said there were 235 heritage buildings in Mysuru as per an earlier survey but the list has now been updated to include an additional 250 structures. However, only 98 have been officially declared as heritage structures and the local authorities should notify others as well so as to ensure their conservation, he added.

In view of the large turnout the organisers – Department of Archaeology Museums and Heritage – had a vehicle fitted with loudspeakers so that the commentary on the architectural significances of the heritage structures could be heard by all.

The heritage walk was unique as it entailed upon the participants to wear ethnic dress though it was not mandatory. Hence most women were clad in saree while some of the men folk were dressed in traditional dhoti and Mysuru Peta or turban.