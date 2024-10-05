Heritage tonga ride held as part of Dasara

The heritage tonga ride conducted as part of Mysuru Dasara here on Saturday evoked a warm response and saw participants from different districts of the state.

It was conducted by the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage and the participants were drawn from Mysuru, Hassan, Shivamagga, Bengaluru, etc.

Braving incessant drizzle and light rains the couple, clad in traditional attire including Mysuru peta by men and silk saree by women, were welcomed by the organisers. In all, there were 25 tongas duly decorated to mark the occasion that was deployed for the heritage ride in which 50 couples took part and were taken around historical buildings of Mysuru.

N.S. Rangaraju and L.N. Swamy, historians, were roped in as resource persons who highlighted the importance of the heritage structures apart from providing historical background for their construction.

Devaraj, Commissioner, Department of Archaeology, said the event had all the wedding trappings as the participants were clad in traditional attire befitting festive occasions. He said the concept of the heritage tonga ride was gaining in popularity.

Mr. Devaraj highlighted the various works taken up by the Department towards heritage conservation and said that tonga was part of Mysuru Heritage bequeathed by the maharajas. Tongas were synonymous with Mysuru and it was said that no tourist would return after visiting the city without taking a tonga ride. Deputy Director of Heritage C.N. Manjula and others were present.

The tonga ride commenced from Town Hall, Clocktower, Chamaraja Circle, palace, K.R. Circle, Lansdowne Building, Moti Khana building, Jaganmohan Palace, Parakala Mutt, Seshadri Iyer House, Padmalaya, old DC office, Kautilya Circle, Oriental Research Institute, Crawford Hall, Scout and Guides Ground, Vinobha Road, Metropole, Mayura Hotel, Railway Station, DRM building, Mysuru Medical College Circle, Ayurvedic Medical College, CAVA building, Devaraja Market, Gandhi Square, and the ride terminated at Town Hall.