Heritage music festival from Sept. 7 to 18 in Mysuru

In a treat for connoisseurs of classical music, renowned artists from both Carnatic and Hindustani genre will render concerts from September 7 to 18 as part of Ganesha festival organised by Sri Prasanna Vidya Ganapathi Mandali Charitable (SPVGMC) Trust.

Described as a heritage music festival, this is the 63rd annual event being conducted by the Trust which has played an important role in keeping classical music alive by organising music concerts during the Ganesha festival at V.V. Mohalla, 8thcross, in Mysuru city.

All concerts will commence from 6.45 p.m. and this year’s artists performing for the festival are as follows:

V. Mani and party will render Harikathe on Saturday, September 7. Vidushi Soorya Gayatri and party will render a concert on September 8 and there will be a vocal concert by Vidwan Thiruvarur Girish, on September 9.

On September 10, there will be a vocal concert by Vidwan Harish Sivaramakrishnan and party and on September 11 Vidwan Vignesh Eswar will render a vocal concert.

Kalyanapuram S. Aravind will perform on September 12 and Vidushi Spoorthi Rao will give a vocal concert on September 13.

The other artists who will perform are — Hindustani vocals by Vid. Sangeetha Katti, on September 14; flute by Vidwan Sruthi Sagar, on September 15; vocal concert by Vidwan Kunnakudi Balamuralikrishna, on September 16; vocal duet by Akkarai Sisters, on September 17, and vocal concert by Vidwan T.M. Krishna on September 18.