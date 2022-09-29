Heritage cycling evokes warm response 

Participants of the Heritage Cycling held as part of Dasara pedalling past the Crawford Hall in Mysuru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Providing an immersion into built heritage of Mysuru and a whirl-wind tour of the landmarks that define the cityscape were the features of heritage cycling organised as part of Dasara here on Thursday.

There were nearly 90 registrations for the heritage cycle ride of whom more than 60 turned up for the event which was flagged off from the Town Hall and covered the core heritage area of Mysuru including the Clock Tower, Chamaraja Circle, Lansdowne Building, Oriental Research Institute, Crawford Hall, Maharani’s College, Maharaja’s College, DC’s office etc.

The event was flagged off by Mysuru district in charge Minister S.T. Somashekar who pedalled for a short distance.

N.S. Rangaraju of INTACH Mysuru and former head, Department of Ancient History and Archaeology, University of Mysore, and Shalvapille Iyengar, a professor of ancient history at KSOU, were the resource persons who provided information pertaining to the heritage buildings, their architectural importance and the history behind them.

‘’We had a good number of history and architecture students from various colleges and institutes in Mysuru while there were a few people from Bengaluru as well’’, said Prof. Rangaraju.

On Friday, there will be a heritage tonga ride followed by a heritage walk on Saturday.