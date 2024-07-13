Heritage conservation gets fresh impetus in Mysuru

Heritage conservation in the city has got a fresh impetus with Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar extending support to its cause.

He inspected a few heritage structures coming under the ambit of University of Mysore, on Saturday and said that going forward he will sit with the experts and concerned authorities as to how best the buildings could be conserved.

Mr.Yaduveer, accompanied by Vice-Chancellor N.K. Lokanath, heritage expert N.S. Rangaraju and others paid a visit to the Crawford Hall, the administrative office of the University of Mysore, Oriental Research Institute, Maharaja’s College, Yuvaraja’s College. Prof. Radhakrishnan’s Bungalow and the Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion.

He said there were some issues related to maintenance and leaks that need to be sealed while some buildings call for a comprehensive restoration exercise. “We will prepare a list, assess their condition, and speak to the concerned authorities as to how to conserve and restore it,” said Mr.Yaduveer.

Mr. Yaduveer spent sometime in Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion which was one of the palaces built in the early 20th century and was procured by the varsity to house its PG centre in the 1950s. The mansion houses the Folklore Museum and is presently in a dilapidated state.

Mr. Yaduveer said Deccan Heritage Foundation has taken up the restoration of Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion and the project duration is four years. It was launched in January this year and once completed, it will be an asset to the city, he added.

Prof. Lokanath said there were 25 heritage structures coming under the ambit of the University of Mysore and the cash-strapped varsity will explore various options to raise resources such as CSR etc. “The Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion restoration is being under taken through CSR activity,” he added.

Prof. Rangaraju said a list of 12 important heritage buildings that require immediate intervention, has been prepared and submitted to the Chief Minister. The same will be submitted to the MP as well. The buildings that require urgent intervention include the Maharaja’s College, Ancient History and Archaeology Department of the Maharaja’s College, Maharaja’s College Hostel, CFTRI, Lalitha Mahal Palace, Vasanth Mahal which houses the teachers training institute, among others.

