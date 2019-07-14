Heritage committee takes Hampi authorities to task

The World Heritage Committee (WHC), which supervises and advises on conservation of UNESCO world heritage sites, has “regretted” the lack of response from local authorities on “concerns” raised about developmental projects in the world heritage site of Hampi.

The issue pertains to road widening in the historical Kamalapur Tank area of Hampi, which had been viewed with serious concern by the WHC in their 41st session in 2017 at Krakow. The State party — Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority (HWHAMA) — had been given time till December 2018 to respond to the committee’s observations.

However, the State party has not submitted a response, for which the WHC placed on record their “regret” during its 43rd session held in Baku, Azerbaijan. “...despite its previous request, the State party has not yet provided any information on proposal to widen a road near the Kamalapur tank area, which may have a negative impact on the Outstanding Universal Value of the property...the State party (must) provide, as a matter of urgency, detailed information concerning this project,” notes the committee draft decision taken earlier this week.

The WHC has requested for an updated state of conservation report by December 1, 2020, which will be examined by its advisory bodies.

Reports on vandalism

The WHC also deliberated on reports of vandalism in a Vishnu temple in the World Heritage Property. The video of men pulling down erected pillars had been widely circulated on social media and had caused outrage earlier in February. UNESCO had even sought a report about it. The ASI submitted a detailed report cataloguing action taken, which was appreciated by the WHC.

The ASI (Hampi Mini Circle, Kamalapur Sub Circle) assured the WHC in writing that such incidents would not occur again in the future. “(WHC) welcomes the State party’s immediate action, and takes note of the court order regarding corrective measures to revert the act of vandalism,” noted the committee in the draft decision

Officials in the ASI Hampi said a detailed report about the Kamalapur tank had been submitted to their headquarters in Delhi from where it had to be officially submitted to UNESCO.

‘Proposal dropped’

“The ASI is dead opposed to the road widening and all works have been dropped. We held high-level discussions with local authorities and the proposal has been dropped. A detailed report has already been sent to Delhi,” said M. Kalimuthu, Deputy Superintending Archaeologist (Hampi Mini-Circle), adding that the report would be submitted to UNESCO before the new deadline.