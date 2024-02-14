Heritage committee: Nod sought for MCC building restoration

February 14, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - MYSURU

Among various issues discussed at the meeting of District Heritage Committee chaired by Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, here on Wednesday, a proposal was submitted seeking approval from the committee for renovating the building of Mysore City Corporation, which is one of the oldest buildings of the city and listed among the important heritage structures here.

As plastering on the walls, roof and pillars in the building was flaking, the committee’s nod was sought for taking up urgent repair works since it is a heritage structure. The entire roof of the building has to be waterproofed because of the dampening of the walls.

About 10 proposals were discussed at the meeting. It also discussed other issues pertaining to heritage buildings of Mysuru.

ADVERTISEMENT

The clock tower or the ‘dodda gadiyara’ that was undergoing renovation, was also discussed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.