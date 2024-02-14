GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Heritage committee: Nod sought for MCC building restoration

February 14, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Among various issues discussed at the meeting of District Heritage Committee chaired by Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, here on Wednesday, a proposal was submitted seeking approval from the committee for renovating the building of Mysore City Corporation, which is one of the oldest buildings of the city and listed among the important heritage structures here.

As plastering on the walls, roof and pillars in the building was flaking, the committee’s nod was sought for taking up urgent repair works since it is a heritage structure. The entire roof of the building has to be waterproofed because of the dampening of the walls.

About 10 proposals were discussed at the meeting. It also discussed other issues pertaining to heritage buildings of Mysuru.

The clock tower or the ‘dodda gadiyara’ that was undergoing renovation, was also discussed.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.