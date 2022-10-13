Heritage buildings in Mysuru to be graded, check criteria for Grade I, II, III

A file photo of the Silver Jubilee Clock Tower, which is a heritage structure, in Mysuru. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

The notified heritage buildings in Mysuru will be graded based on their architectural importance and their existing condition in an exercise that will help prioritise structures that require immediate intervention for conservation.

The exercise commenced early this week and will cover 129 notified heritage buildings in the first phase. Prof. N.S. Rangaraju of INTACH-Mysuru and member of District Heritage Committee, said that though Mysuru has more than 500 heritage buildings as per a revised estimate, they are yet to be declared as such by the authorities.

‘’The grading will be restricted to 129 buildings that have been declared as heritage structures of importance,” he added.

The committee members engaged in the task are following the grading norms laid down in the Karnataka Municipal Corporation Model Building (Amendment) Bylaws, 2021, The grading will be based on the criteria for listing of heritage sites, said Prof. Rangaraju.

Criteria for grading heritage structures in Mysuru

The value for architectural, historical or cultural reasons, the date or the period of construction, the design, unique uses of the building, relevance to social or economic history, association with well-known persons are some of the criteria for grading. This apart, a building or group of buildings of distinct architectural design, style or of historical period having sociological interest or of community value will also be considered for grading, according to Prof. Rangaraju.

According to the amended bylaws, heritage buildings are can be classified under Grade I, II or III category.

Grade I buildings will be structures of national or historical importance, embodying excellence in architectural style, design or aesthetics, or are associated with great historical events or personalities, and are reckoned to be the prime landmarks of the city.

Grade II buildings will have similar qualities, but are local landmarks that contribute to the image or identity of the city, or may even be works of master craftsmen.

Grade III buildings will be those that evoke architectural aesthetic or sociological interest, though not as much as Grade II buildings, and contribute to determine the character of a locality.

While buildings grouped under Grade I will deserve careful preservation, any scope for intervention would be permitted only if it is is absolutely necessary, with minimal changes.

In case of Grade II buildings, adaptive reuse of the structure will be allowed, but care has to be taken to ensure that the special aspects due to which it was included in the heritage list, are not altered.

For Grade III buildings, apart from adaptive reuse, changes or extension would be allowed provided the extension is in harmony with the existing building, according to the bylaws.