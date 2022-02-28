Heritage building housing Central Prison in Vijayapura will soon be open to everyone

A new prison complex is coming up on the outskirts of Vijayapura

A mid-17th century historical monuments at Vijayapura, hitherto out of bounds for archaeology enthusiasts and the general public, may soon be accessible to all.

A stately complex belonging to the Adil Shahi era in the historical town now houses the Vijayapura Central Prison, the oldest prison complex in Karnataka. But with a new prison complex on the city’s outskirts coming up, the Central Prison referred locally as the ‘Darga jail’, will move out of this historical monument, providing access to another slice of history for those visiting the city famed for the Gol Gumbaz, among many other monuments of the Adil Shahi era.

Prison department sources said that the monument will be handed over to the deputy commissioner when the prison is moved out.

“The work on the new complex should be completed in about a year’s time,” Vijayapura Central Prison Superintendent I. J. Myageri told The Hindu.

The ‘Serai of Mohammed’ once hosted rich traders and their entourage from faraway places visiting Bijapura, a flourishing city in the Deccan connecting Ahmednagar and Hyderabad, which were the two other important cities in the 17 th century. It was constructed by Nawab Mustafa Khan in CE 1648, and was used to host travellers till about the 18 th century. The Arabic script at the entrance welcomes visitor for a ‘peaceful and a safe stay’.

In the late 19 th century when the British administration was looking to shift the district jail from Kaladagi in nearby Bagalkot, the Serai’s two layered high peripheral walls, and the stables in the precincts provided an option. The district jail started functioning from 1887, and was upgraded to a Central Prison in 1983.

The stables that sheltered horses and camels were converted to barracks, the women-only section of the Serai became the kitchen while the spacious first floor meant for higher nobility or very rich traders became the prison hospital. Handlooms were set up in the common area and prisoners were trained to produce the now famous jamkhanas. In later years, temporary partition walls had been erected to make space for creating offices and stores, among other things.

Over the years, prison authorities have grappled with the challenges of retaining the structure of the ancient monument while making additions, as the number of prisoners grew and reforms in prison administration were brought in. At present, 680 persons are lodged in a prison that has the capacity for 380 persons.

Mr. Myageri said, “It was a huge challenge to bring the water pipeline network inside. We do not know the strength of the structure, the underground drainage or the tunnel system that existed. Whatever had to be added, had to be done without causing any damage to the structure.”

Stating that the Karnataka Government had not decided on the future plan for the monument, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra acknowledged the need to conserve the close-to-400-year-old building.