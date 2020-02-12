Here’s recipe for a good class strength

An initiative to provide lunch for students has brought in many positive changes at the Government First Grade College in Halli Mysuru of Holenarsipur taluk. The students’ strength has improved and the number of courses offered by the college has also gone up.

In the academic year 2018-19, only 15 students took admission in the college. As in many colleges located in rural areas, students from distant places take admission. They leave home early in the morning to reach college and miss breakfast at home. They then leave college early, skipping classes in the afternoon.

“It was a challenge to increase the strength and also make the students stay put in the college till evening. During one of the meetings, Arkalgud MLA A.T. Ramaswamy suggested providing lunch. With the help of donors, we started the programme on October 2, 2018,” said Punith, principal of the college. Since then, the college has been providing lunch for students for free.

A.C. Somashekhar, working president of the College Development Committee, took extra care to make it a success. Now, after nearly 15 months since the programme was launched, it has yielded desired results. The admissions in 2019-20 increased to 40. Now, the total strength is 75.

Besides B.A., the college is offering B.Com. and BBM courses as well. “Probably, this is the only college in the State where students get lunch for free. There are a few colleges where students get food at subsidised price,” said the principal.

The college has hired two women to cook. They are paid ₹300 per day. “On an average, the total expenses per month towards lunch would be anywhere between ₹25,000 and ₹30,000. All these days, our working president has managed the resources,” Mr. Punith said.

Interestingly, the college has entrusted the responsibility of handling the programme to the students.

The students decide the menu for the day in consultation with the cook in the morning. They look after the requirements and procure ingredients with the help of college administration. “We are confident of improving the strength in the coming years as well. The villagers have been supporting our effort. Babu, a resident of Halli Mysuru, built a kitchen for us on the campus,” the principal said.