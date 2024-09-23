1. Munirathna: An MLA dogged by many controversies

Former Minister and BJP MLA from R.R. Nagar in Bengaluru Munirathna Naidu, 60, has been a film producer, civil contractor and a former rowdy-sheeter. Though no stranger to controversies, he seems to be facing the toughest one ever right now with a Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe his alleged crimes, including bribery, criminal intimidation, caste abuse, rape, honey trap and blackmail.

He appears to be at his lowest politically, with allegations of abusing Vokkaligas and Scheduled Castes, and also blackmailing his own party leaders using honey trap. However, Munirathna has been a survivor, always managing to get out of tight spots and reinventing himself. He has often proudly said that he has faced many allegations and cases in his life, but was never convicted. Read all about his chequered career in our profile here.

2. Suspect in murder of Bengaluru woman identified: Karnataka Home Minister

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara has said that the prime accused in the murder of 29-year-old Mahalakshmi has been identified and is holed up in West Bengal. The culprit had chopped Makalakshmi’s body into several pieces and stuffed them into the fridge in her house at Vyalikaval in Bengaluru before leaving after locking the house from outside.

Four special teams were formed to crack the case. They identified the suspect and are tracking him down, sources said. The husband of the deceased, who had been questioned by the police, had expressed suspicion about the involvement of a person in her neighbourhood who the deceased allegedly had an affair with.

3. Haifa Liberation Day: Over a century-old war relic and its connection with the erstwhile Mysore royals

The role of Mysore Lancers in the liberation of Haifa, an important port city in Israel during World War I, has been well documented. Even as the Haifa Liberation Day is set to be observed on Monday (September 23, 2024), another slice of Mysuru’s connection to the history of World War I has largely remained in the shadows.

A war memorabilia is tucked away inside a family home connected with the erstwhile Mysore royals. The sword that belonged to Bedouin leader Rizkalla Salim, known for most raids on the Suez Canal and disruption of the movement of ships during World War I, has been with the family of the late Risaldar Lingaraj Urs that resides in Mysuru.

4. Not obliged to respond to all communications from Raj Bhavan: G. Parameshwar

Taking exception to Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot seeking details on ‘day-to-day administration’, Home Minister G. Parameshwar said that the State Government is not obliged to respond to all communication from Raj Bhavan and government would use discretion to answer.

Acknowledging that the Governor is within his right to seek information from Ministers, the Home Minister said that the precedent is Chief Minister or Chief Secretary meeting the Governor to explain issues in certain circumstances, or the Home Minister meeting the Governor to explain the law and order situation. “Writing letters and seeking information on a daily basis, however, is against the spirit of the Constitution,” he added.

5. 25 lakh Namma Metro passengers opt for QR code ticketing in Bengaluru

An increasing number of passengers of Namma Metro are embracing QR code ticketing, moving away from traditional token purchases. Namma Metro launched QR code ticketing in November 2022. Over 25 lakhs users in Bengaluru opted for QR code tickets in the Namma Metro from January to July 2024.

As of July 2024, the daily ridership on Namma Metro stands at around 8,00,000 passengers. Of these, 52.27% utilise smart cards while 20.7% prefer QR codes. Notably, the purchase of tokens has seen a decline, dropping from 15.9% in January 2024 to 20% by June 2024.