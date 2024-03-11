March 11, 2024 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST

1. Karnataka bans use of harmful colouring agents in cotton candy and gobi manchurian

Karnataka government has banned the use of harmful colouring agents in cotton candy and Gobi Manchurian, and warned of severe action against offenders. The ban comes into effect immediately with a notification issued by the Commissioner of Food Safety on March 11.

“We have decided to ban the use of Rodamine B, the colouring agent used in cotton candy. As per the existing law, Rodamine B is already banned. There is no ban on sale of white cotton candy,” Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said. Violators face a fine of upto ₹10 lakh, cancelling of licence, and prison terms ranging from seven years to life imprisonment under the FSSAI Act.

2. Bengaluru water crisis | ‘Karnataka has not seen such a severe drought in 30-40 years’

Accusing some of politicising the water crisis in Bengaluru to criticise the government, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on March 11 said that Karnataka was facing the worst drought conditions in the last 30 to 40 years.

“There is no shortage of water in areas serviced by Cauvery water. Those areas dependent on borewells have been facing crisis as borewells have dried up,” he said. Of the 13,900 borewells in Bengaluru, 6,900 borewells have dried up creating water shortage, and water is being supplied through tankers in affected areas.

3. Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru recognised as best airport at arrivals globally

Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru has been recognised as the best airport at arrivals globally by the Airports Council International’s (ACI) Airport Service Quality Awards 2023. It shares the honour with two other airports — Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala, and the Zayed International Airport – Terminal A in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

According to ACI, 31 airports — 27 airports from Asia-Pacific and four from the Middle East — have been recognised with ACI Airport Service Quality Awards. In total, six Indian airport have been recognised by the ACI Airport Service Quality Awards.

4. Karnataka HC refuses to quash rape charge against Murugha mutt seer

The High Court of Karnataka on March 11 refused to quash the rape charge against Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, seer of Murugarajendra Bruhan Mutt, Chitradurga, in the sexual assault case.

However, the court quashed the charges framed against him by the trial court under provisions of the Religious Institutions (Prevention of Misuse) Act, 1988, the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

5. Automated building plan approval facility Nambike Nakshe launched in Bengaluru

Karnataka Government launched ‘Nambike Nakshe’, automated building plan approval in R.R. Nagar and Dasarahalli zones in Bengaluru on a pilot basis on March 11. The facility will be extended to the entire city in the coming months.

The Nambike Nakshe is applicable to buildings on up to 50 X 80 site dimension and up to four units. The plans can be sanctioned with the help of empanelled engineers or architects. There is no need to visit the BBMP office.