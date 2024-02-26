February 26, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST

1. WATCH | Three-exam format is more student-friendly, says KSEAB chairperson at #THtalksBengaluru

The Hindu hosted #THtalksBengaluru, an online interaction with N. Manjushree, chairperson, Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) on February 26. Elaborating on the three annual examination system for SSLC and II PUC, which marks a major departure from the earlier board exams, Ms. Manjushree spoke about the question paper pattern and the difficulty levels of the exams.

Alleviating any fear the candidates may have, she emphasised on how the changed format has been devised to make board exams more student-friendly. The provision of 20 marks through the internal system will also be helpful to the students, she added. Furthermore, she addressed questions about the schedule of results for each exam as well as the dress code and facilities like scribe pool for students with visual impairment and autism spectrum disorder.

2. Farmer denied entry into Bengaluru Metro over ‘improper’ attire, BMRCL dismisses supervisor after outrage

A farmer in Bengaluru was denied access to Namma Metro due to security personnel deeming his attire “inappropriate” for travel. The incident, which sparked outrage on social media, led to the dismissal of a security supervisor.

Despite having a valid ticket, the farmer, dressed in a white shirt and carrying clothes on his head, was halted at the security checkpoint in Rajajinagar metro station. The farmer, who spoke Hindi, stood near the luggage scanner as two other Kannada-speaking commuters questioned the staff’s decision, claiming that the old man not violating BMRCL rules.

3. K.M. Chinnappa, who revived tiger population in Nagarahole wildlife sanctuary, passes away

K.M. Chinnappa, 84, who was synonymous with Nagarahole and wildlife protection, passed away at his residence in Kumatoor village of Srimangala, Kodagu district, on February 26.

A former Forest Department official, he was instrumental in ensuring protection to Nagarahole, fending off pressure from timber mafia and local politicians when the forest was still a wildlife sanctuary and had not yet received the status of a tiger reserve. Consequently, as the prey density and the carnivore population number in Nagarahole increased, so did the number of Chinnappa’s detractors from whom he constantly suffered harassment, forcing him to opt for a voluntary retirement in 1992-93.

4. Woman from Siddapura taluk dies of KFD in Shivamogga

A 57-year-old woman, a native of Siddapura taluk in Uttara Kannada district, died of Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) at McGann Hospital in Shivamogga on the night of February 25.

She was admitted to the hospital on February 24 and had been under treatment in the ICU. She breathed her last around 8.20 p.m., according to officials. This is the fourth death due to KFD in Karnataka since January 1 this year.

5. Body of an elderly woman found in drum at K.R. Puram

The body of a 70-year-old woman was found chopped into several pieces and stuffed in a plastic drum at an abandoned building in Nisarga Layout in K.R. Puram in east Bengaluru, on February 25.

The deceased Susheelamma was staying alone in an apartment, while her daughter and her grand-daughter, a college student, lived in the adjacent apartment.