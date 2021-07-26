Hemavati water level rising

Hassan

26 July 2021 19:32 IST

The water level in the Hemavati reservoir at Gorur in Hassan taluk has been increasing with heavy rainfall in the catchment area. As of Monday, the water level stood at 2,917.97 ft., less than five feet to the maximum level of 2,922 ft. Last year on this day, the water level stood at 2,895 ft.

The inflow on Monday morning was at the rate of 16,346 cusecs, while the inflow last year on this day was at the rate of 1,650 cusecs.

Against the maximum storage capacity of 37.103 tmc ft., already 33.288 tmc ft. is stored in the reservoir. Last year on this day, only 17.374 Ttmc ft. of water was in the reservoir.

Advertising

Advertising

The dam authorities have already issued warnings to people staying downstream as water could be released from the reservoir anytime if the inflow continues to rise. The dam provides water for people of parts for Hassan, Mandya and Tumakuru.

Bhadra dam

The officers of the Bhadra dam have issued a warning to the people residing close to the downstream of the river as water could be released from the dam anytime, given in the increase in inflow.

A press release issued by the Superintendent Engineer of Bhadra River Project, on Monday, said the water level stood at 180 ft., against the full reservoir level of 186 ft. The inflow has been around 20,000 cusecs. “There are chances of an increase in the inflow due to heavy rains in the catchment area. Considering the safety of the dam, water could be released anytime. The people residing close to both the right and left banks of the dam should relocate to the safer places”, he said.