Hemavati water level rising

The water level in the Hemavati reservoir at Gorur in Hassan taluk has been increasing with heavy rainfall in the catchment area. As of Monday, the water level stood at 2,917.97 ft., less than five feet to the maximum level of 2,922 ft. Last year on this day, the water level stood at 2,895 ft.

The inflow on Monday morning was at the rate of 16,346 cusecs, while the inflow last year on this day was at the rate of 1,650 cusecs.

Against the maximum storage capacity of 37.103 tmc ft., already 33.288 tmc ft. is stored in the reservoir. Last year on this day, only 17.374 Ttmc ft. of water was in the reservoir.

The dam authorities have already issued warnings to people staying downstream as water could be released from the reservoir anytime if the inflow continues to rise. The dam provides water for people of parts for Hassan, Mandya and Tumakuru.