Karnataka

Hemavati reservoir gates opened

The crest gates of Hemavati reservoir at Gorur near Hassan have been opened to release 20,000 cusecs of water due to heavy rain in the catchment area.

As on Friday morning, the water level in the reservoir stood at 2,911.64 ft against the full reservoir level of 2,922 ft. As on Friday 6 a.m., the inflow was 47,320 cusecs. Hemavati Project officers appealed to the public in the downstream to take precautionary measures.

Last year, the sudden increase in the outflow had hit residents of Holenarasipur town and other places. Many houses were flooded.

