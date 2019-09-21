Hemavati project land allocation irregularities to be probed

Revenue Minister R. Ashok directed the Deputy Commissioner of Hassan to probe the alleged irregularities in granting alternative land to those who parted with their land for Hemavati Reservoir Project (HRP).

Speaking to presspersons in Sakleshpur on Friday, he said, “I am told many people got more land than they deserve. In some cases land has been granted three times against one certificate. This involves over 3,000-4,000 acres of government land,” he said. The Hassan DC has been directed to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the issue and submit a detailed report in a month. “Based on this report, I will hand the case over to either the CID, Anti-Corruption Bureau or Lokayukta for an in-depth probe. We will take stern action,” he said.

Mr. Ashok visited flood-hit areas of Sakleshpur taluk. H.K. Kumaraswamy, Preetham Gowda, MLAs; R. Girish, DC, and others accompanied him. He visited Huradi, Dekhala, Maranahalli, Hanabalu and other places. “The victims will get compensation without fail. A decision has been taken to send money directly to their accounts,” he said. He fiurther nstructed officers to provide relief to the victims of landslips on a priority basis.