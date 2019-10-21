Hemavati project: corrupt being shielded, says Revanna

Former Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna has alleged that influential people were putting pressure on the Deputy Commissioner of Hassan not to file criminal cases against those responsible for illegal grant of land meant for the land losers of Hemavati Reservoir Project.

At a press conference here on Sunday, Mr. Revanna said Deputy Commissioner R. Girish had stated that criminal cases would be filed against the beneficiaries of the illegal grant of land, besides the officers involved. “It has been weeks since he gave that statement. So far, criminal cases have not been filed. The government is engaged in the transfer of those who exposed large-scale corruption in the deal”, he alleged.

Transfers

Further, he said Sakleshpur Tahsildar Rakshith, who brought out the illegal grant of 1,000 acres of land in the taluk, has been transferred within eight months of taking charge. The government had been transferring officers only to help the landgrabbers, he alleged.