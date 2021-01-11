Hemavati flow into rural tanks to be stopped

The irrigation consultative committee (ICC) of the Hemavati project on Monday decided to stop the flow of water into tanks in Hassan, Mandya and Tumakuru district to ensure supply of drinking water to urban centres in Hassan district is not affected during summer.

While the decision has been taken to stop the outflow of water from Hemavati reservoir, the date is yet to be decided. “The allocated quantum of water to districts has been released already. If water flow is not stopped, Hassan and other connected urban centres will face shortage of drinking water. Over the three to four days, the decision will be arrived at,” Law and Parliamentary Affairs, and Minor Irrigation Minister J.C. Madhuswamy told presspersons here on Monday.

No shortage

“There will be no shortage of water in summer and water storage is at the last year’s level. There is about 10.5 tmcft of water available and we will maintain the water storage till next June/July,” Mr. Madhuswamy said. On several tanks in these districts yet to be filled up despite the water flow, the Minister said, “In some places, water has not reached due to inadequate canal work and in some places where lift irrigation projects are there, capacity pumps are not available. We will set right all these problems now.”

The ICC head and Food and Civil Supplies Minister K. Gopalaiah said that after the water flow is stopped, the canal works wherever necessary will be taken up.

Horticulture Minister Narayana Gowda, legislators of Hassan, Mandya and Tumakuru districts took part in the meeting.