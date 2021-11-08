Hemavathy water to fill up 11 lakes in Mandya

It will irrigate 5,000-6,000 acres of farmland in the area

The project of drawing Hemavathy water for filling up 11 lakes of K.R. Pet taluk in Mandya has been approved at a cost of ₹22.50 crore. This is expected to irrigate 5,000-6,000 acres of farmland in the area. In total, irrigation projects costing nearly ₹33 crore has been cleared for Mandya.

Minister in charge of Mandya district K.C. Narayana Gowda said in a press release on Monday that the project of drawing Hemavathy river water to Bevinahalli in K.R. Pet taluk (for Rangenahalli drinking water phase-II project) and filling up 11 lakes in the taluk with Hemavathy water received administrative approval at Monday’s Cabinet meeting.

The lakes identified for filling up are Geddehosur, Honnenahalli, Muddanahalli, Kyathanahalli, Chowdasamudra, Biruvalli, Hangara Muddanahalli, Beekanahalli, Arenahalli, Gubballi and Sakshibeedu.

Also, the project of constructing check dams across a stream at Kanaganahalli in Pandavapura taluk has received administrative approval, the Minister said.

The work on drawing water for filling up 32 lakes taken up in the first phase was under progress. In the second phase, Hemavathy water will be filled up in 11 lakes. Besides helping in irrigating farmlands, the lakes would largely benefit the residents of nearby villages and also their livestock besides improving the groundwater table. The groundwater improvement will help nearly 20,000 people in the area, he said.