Hemavathi reservoir outflow increased, causes flooding in Holenarsipur and other areas

Published - July 26, 2024 07:40 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Life has been affected owing to heavy rain and the swollen Hemavathi river in Sakleshpur of Hassan district. | Photo Credit: PRAKASH HASSAN

Heavy rain and the swollen Hemavathi river hit led to many areas in Sakaleshpur and Holenarsipur being flooded on Friday.

Following heavy rain in the catchment area of Hemavathi reservoir, the inflow has been increasing. As the river has been in spate, localities close to the river path are flooded in Sakaleshpur. Azar Nagar and neighbouring areas in the town were hit. Vehicles parked on the roads were submerged in rainwater. The Holemalleshwara Temple, on the bank of the river Hemavathi, was also flooded.

Among the taluks in the district, Sakleshpur received heavy rainfall on Friday. Hanabalu reported 135 mm of rainfall, against the normal of 18.9 mm. Similarly, Hettur received 155.1 mm, and Yeslur reported 136.8 mm of rainfall.

The inflow into Hemavathi reservoir on Friday morning was 52,999 cusecs, and the outflow was 63,580 cusecs. As the outflow to the river increased, many areas downstream were flooded.

Yasin Nagar, APMC yard, and neighbouring areas in Holenarsipur town were flooded. Many houses were damaged, forcing the residents to move out of their localities. The taluk administration opened three care centres in the city. As parts of APMC yard were flooded, agriculture products were washed away in water.

Mujahid Pasha, Congress leader in Holenarsipur, said that even after a retaining wall was constructed to avoid floods, many residents continue to suffer in the town. “A huge sum was spent on constructing the retaining wall. It has not helped in avoiding the floods,” he said.

