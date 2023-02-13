Hemavathi project: land losers to stage protest

February 13, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - Hassan

People who lost their land for the Hemavathi Project have resolved to stage a protest on February 15 and 17, demanding the grant of alternative land.

At a press conference in Hassan on Monday, S. Krishna, a retired official and president of the struggle committee of the land losers, said that the afffected families would stage protests in front of the Alur taluk office on February 15 and in front of the taluk office at Arkalgud on February 17.

“A majority of the people, who lost their land have not got alternative land. Nearly 10,000 families have been affected by the delay in granting the land. Those who got the land sanctioned are yet to get the records of rights over the land,” Mr. Krishna said.

R.P. Venkateshamurthy, vice-president of the Hassan District Senior Citizens’ Forum, said the forum extended support to the protest. The government should treat people who parted with their land for the irrigation project with dignity and grant them land, he added.