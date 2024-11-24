ADVERTISEMENT

Hemareddy Mallamma’s devotion to Lord Shiva lauded during Deepotsava launch

Published - November 24, 2024 08:01 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Srisailam Jagadguru Channasiddarama Panditaradhya Shivacharya has praised Mahasadhvi Hemareddy Mallamma for her devotion and message to people. He said that Mallamma was considered the most prominent and ardent devotee of Lord Shiva in the form of Mallikarjun.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating Deepotsava programme organised by Hemareddy Mallamma Yuva Vedike of Gadag district to mark Kartika month at Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh recently.

“She grew up in a family of Veerashaiva Reddy Lingayat community. She went through a lot of torture in her martial life. She started living in a forest and continued her devotional practices after she was thrown out of the house,” he said.

“Srisailam Mallikarjuna (Lord Shiva) was pleased by her devotion and appeared before her. She asked him to give wealth to her family even though she was suffering. Therefore, she was referred to as Mahasadhvi and her message to society is highly laudable,” Dr. Shivacharya said.

Lakhs of devotees from various parts of the country visit Srisailam every year. The peetha provides them several facilities, he added.

CEO of the peetha Chandrasekhar and others were present.

