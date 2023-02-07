Helplines for earthquake casualties

February 07, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

Following the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, Embassy of India, Ankara, Turkey, has set up helpline numbers that people can connect on.

Samant Rohan Rajendra, First Secretary, email: cons.ankara@mea.gov.in (mobile number - 90-530 314 2203 and Tel: +90-312 438 2195-98). The Karnataka State Emergency Operation helpline numbers (Revenue Department-DM) will facilitate information and assistance flow (through MEA) for affected people of Karnataka in Turkey (telephone number 080-1070, 080-22340676).

People can also contact Bobby Rawat, Consular Officer, email: cons1.ankara@mea.gov.in (Mob:+90-535 490 4071), said an official release from Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority, Revenue Department.

ADVERTISEMENT