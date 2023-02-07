HamberMenu
Helplines for earthquake casualties

February 07, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Following the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, Embassy of India, Ankara, Turkey, has set up helpline numbers that people can connect on.

Samant Rohan Rajendra, First Secretary, email: cons.ankara@mea.gov.in (mobile number - 90-530 314 2203 and Tel: +90-312 438 2195-98). The Karnataka State Emergency Operation helpline numbers (Revenue Department-DM) will facilitate information and assistance flow (through MEA) for affected people of Karnataka in Turkey (telephone number 080-1070, 080-22340676).

People can also contact Bobby Rawat, Consular Officer, email: cons1.ankara@mea.gov.in (Mob:+90-535 490 4071), said an official release from Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority, Revenue Department.

