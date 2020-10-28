Helpline set up to benefit voters in West Graduates Constituency

HUBBALLI

28 October 2020 01:11 IST

Call Ph: 1077 to know details of polling stations

A helpline, 1077, has been set up for the benefit of voters of Karnataka West Graduates Constituency. Polling will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Voters can call Ph: 1077 to know details of their polling stations and also to check whether their names have been included in the voter list of the constituency. They can also visit the website of Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka, ceokarnataka.kar.nic.in, or the official website of the Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad, dharwad.nic.in, for information on voter list and polling stations, a release said.

As per the Election Commission, voters have to produce any one of the nine photo identity documents to exercise their franchise. These documents include Aadhaar, Driving Licence, PAN card, Indian Passport, Photo Identity Cards issued by State or Union governments, Public Sector Undertakings or private companies or industries. Documents other than these notified by the Election Commission can also be used.

