Helpline numbers: Mysuru Dharbhanga Express collision

Published - October 12, 2024 08:02 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The railway authorities have established help desks at KSR Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mandya, and Kengeri stations to provide information on the collision of Mysuru Dharbhanga Express with a goods train at Kavraippettai Railway Station on Friday night.

Help desk numbers are 08861309815 for KSR Bengaluru, Mandya, and Kengeri and for Mysuru station it is 0821-2422400

The helpline numbers are for Chennai division – 04425354151; 044-2435499

Bengaluru Division: 8861309815

Mysuru Division: 9731143981

