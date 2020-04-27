Karnataka

Helpline for stranded labourers

The Labour Department has set up a helpline to assist labourers from Karnataka who are stuck in different States due to the lockdown. The helpline was launched by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday. A release said the helpline 080-22636800 will be operational in three shifts. Based on the requirement of Kannadiga labourers, officials here will speak to their counterparts in other States to resolve the problem.

