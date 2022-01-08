Helpline for senior citizens living alone in Karnataka

Bengaluru

08 January 2022 10:41 IST

Elderly people in Karnataka can dial toll-free number 14567

Amidst rising COVID-19 cases, the National Helpline for Senior Citizens, Karnataka, has set up a help desk for elderly people living alone.

Elders who are feeling lonely, isolated and emotionally disturbed, and in need of help due to COVID-19, can contact the helpline on the toll-free number 14567, stated a press release, adding that counselors and social workers will offer necessary support and guidance.

Advertising

Advertising

Senior citizens who need help getting access to government pension can also call the helpline.