Helpline for senior citizens living alone in Karnataka

Elderly people in Karnataka can dial toll-free number 14567

Amidst rising COVID-19 cases, the National Helpline for Senior Citizens, Karnataka, has set up a help desk for elderly people living alone.

Elders who are feeling lonely, isolated and emotionally disturbed, and in need of help due to COVID-19, can contact the helpline on the toll-free number 14567, stated a press release, adding that counselors and social workers will offer necessary support and guidance.

Senior citizens who need help getting access to government pension can also call the helpline.