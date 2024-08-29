Helpline for grievances in implementation of guarantee schemes

The Guarantee Schemes Implementation Committee (GSIC) for Bengaluru has announced helpline number 9480683972 to register complaints regarding implementation of the five schemes in Bengaluru city.

“Once the complaint is registered, it will be forwarded to the officer concerned. The committee will monitor this process,” said G. Krishnappa, chairman of GSIC for Bengaluru.

Each of the 28 Assembly constituencies has a GSIC and there is an apex committee at the city level. “We have discussed how the grievances of the beneficiaries can be addressed and what measures should be taken to fully implement the five guarantee schemes,” Mr. Krishnappa said.

